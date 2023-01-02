Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Short Interest Up 11.4% in December

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Bank

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

Northeast Bank stock opened at $42.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $351.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.25. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $33.09 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Northeast Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Northeast Bank from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

About Northeast Bank

(Get Rating)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.