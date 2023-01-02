National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the November 30th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,459,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,137 shares of company stock valued at $124,665. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,512,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $763,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,794,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $36.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. National Instruments had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $427.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Instruments from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

