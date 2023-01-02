McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $74.22 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $87.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.87.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

