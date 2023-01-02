McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Takes $447,000 Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,037 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in City by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in City by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in City by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in City by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of City in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at City

City Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, EVP John A. Derito sold 452 shares of City stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $45,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other City news, EVP John A. Derito sold 452 shares of City stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $45,697.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 395 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $39,646.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $447,549.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,254. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $93.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.94. City Holding has a 12-month low of $73.40 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.54.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. City had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that City Holding will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

