McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOO opened at $351.34 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.34.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
