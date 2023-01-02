Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Lifted by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $319.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $463.00.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

