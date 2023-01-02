McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 340 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 468,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $625,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $151.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.44. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

