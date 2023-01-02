McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,810,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,085,000 after acquiring an additional 326,496 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,694,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,092,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749,369 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,069,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,671,000 after acquiring an additional 46,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 706,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,181,000 after acquiring an additional 431,952 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $31.24 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $98.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.