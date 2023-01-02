McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 3,571 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 72,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 545,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,128,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $72.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $94.37.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

