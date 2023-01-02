Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stake Reduced by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,126,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

ROP opened at $432.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $425.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $494.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

