McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,948 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 692.5% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 36,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 673,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,184,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $90.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.74. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.69.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

