Dfpg Investments LLC Invests $254,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,644 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,746 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after acquiring an additional 343,093 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,091,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,968,000 after acquiring an additional 208,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $50.67 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $73.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

