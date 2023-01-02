Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,889 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 107,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 577.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 54,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $76.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97. The firm has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 9.05%. Analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

