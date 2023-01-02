1,627 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

Shares of ARE opened at $145.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.74 and a 52 week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 147.11%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

