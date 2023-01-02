Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,004 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $84.75 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $108.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.70.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.