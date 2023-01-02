Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 52,636 Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 52,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBBN. StockNews.com cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $207.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

