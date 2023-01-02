Dfpg Investments LLC Buys Shares of 5,820 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 81,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 145.1% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 153,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 90,958 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 380.0% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2,802.2% during the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 150,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 214,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,245.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,442 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

NEM opened at $47.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.16.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.