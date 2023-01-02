Dfpg Investments LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,079 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $186.87 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $284.96. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,969 shares of company stock valued at $388,116. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

