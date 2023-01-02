Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 3,277 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Global Net Lease by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after buying an additional 48,896 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 57.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $12.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

