McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $289,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $50.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $73.19.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.