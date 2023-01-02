State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 29.3% during the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $126.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.