State of Michigan Retirement System Has $8.56 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 448.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in DexCom by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 83,876 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 191,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 131,005 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 243.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $1,426,685 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $113.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 208.74, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $136.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

