Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 58 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,223,360,000 after buying an additional 331,447 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,003,000 after purchasing an additional 185,773 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713,735 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE LOW opened at $199.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $260.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

