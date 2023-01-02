Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 5,905.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,612 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 113.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 525,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,856,000 after buying an additional 279,462 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 325.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 226,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 420.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 202,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 1,345.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 144,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,694,000 after buying an additional 134,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Kforce Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $54.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.93. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $78.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average of $58.74.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.42 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.23%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

