Annex Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $64.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

