Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $405,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $40.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $52.11.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

