Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

MCD opened at $263.53 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.38. The stock has a market cap of $193.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.38.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

