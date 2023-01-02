Leeward Investments LLC MA Trims Stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 406,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTTR. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $150,000. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WTTR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Select Energy Services Price Performance

WTTR opened at $9.24 on Monday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.25 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

