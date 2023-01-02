Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 450 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,099 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,305 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,329,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,890,000 after purchasing an additional 671,591 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,217,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,524,000 after purchasing an additional 277,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,781 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $29.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

