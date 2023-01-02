Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 207 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 58.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $93.19 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

