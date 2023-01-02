Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.98% of Kelly Services worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Noble Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Kelly Services Stock Down 1.1 %

KELYA stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $641.32 million, a PE ratio of 84.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.01%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.