Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 7,808 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $105.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.