Leeward Investments LLC MA Cuts Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $31.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.11. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $556.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.33 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. CL King raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

