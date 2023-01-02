Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $6.66 Million Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,918 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Silgan were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Silgan by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Silgan by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLGN opened at $51.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.46. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLGN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

