Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,895 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.45% of Oxford Industries worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth about $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 391.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,852,000 after buying an additional 88,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 7,522.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 84,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 83,650 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 79,431 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXM. StockNews.com raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. CL King lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

NYSE OXM opened at $93.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $91,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,073 shares of company stock worth $376,220 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

