Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 742,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,597 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.40% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $368,414,000 after acquiring an additional 335,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,038,000 after acquiring an additional 931,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,543,000 after acquiring an additional 72,940 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,061 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEO. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

