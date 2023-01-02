Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kimball Electronics worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the second quarter worth about $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 15.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 58.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE opened at $22.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $558.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

