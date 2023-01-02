Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.0% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NXP opened at $13.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

