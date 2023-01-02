Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 126 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 150.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Express Price Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP opened at $147.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

