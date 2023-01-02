Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,435,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 623.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 50,427 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $62.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.35.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

