Annex Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 8.8% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 16.7% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 129,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 310,559 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,168,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 8.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $99.20 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.48. The stock has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

