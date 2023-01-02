Annex Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth about $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Shares of MCRI opened at $76.89 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCRI. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

