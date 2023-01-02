Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 544 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Unitil by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Unitil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unitil by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unitil during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Unitil by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $51.36 on Monday. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Unitil had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

