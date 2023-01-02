Xponance Inc. Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after acquiring an additional 349,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,834,000 after purchasing an additional 195,172 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,263,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,280,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,788,000 after purchasing an additional 212,606 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.84.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $157.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.51. The company has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

