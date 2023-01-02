Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 17,713 Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,713 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 63,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 27,105 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,416,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,360,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Increases Dividend

Shares of PANL opened at $5.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.44. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $236.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Stories

