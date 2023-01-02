Xponance Inc. Has $8.50 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,202 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $190.49 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.