Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,350 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $228.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $179.80 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

