Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 434.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on D. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $61.32 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.18. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

