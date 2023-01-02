Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $655.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.62, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $853.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $643.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $637.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

