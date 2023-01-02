Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $88.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average of $87.62.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

